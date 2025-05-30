Behavioral hospital property in Mid City changes hands

The Seaside Health System of Baton Rouge hospital property on Convention Street in Mid City has new ownership.

New Jersey investment firm The Graph Group bought the property through Seaside Healthcare RE IPF LLC from BR Hospital RE LLC for $7.3 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Seaside Healthcare CEO Franklin Roemer represented the seller. Graph Group CEO Avi Philipson represented the buyer in the transaction.

Seaside Health System of Baton Rouge is a behavioral health service provider offering a broad range of counseling and treatment services for adults in an inpatient setting.

The Graph Group is a privately held investment and insurance firm headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Established in 2017, the company specializes in building value through long-term investments across various sectors, including health care, real estate, insurance and finance.