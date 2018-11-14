Beauregard Gallery & Bistro closing Friday, reopening as event space

Beauregard Gallery & Bistro will be closing its doors on Friday afternoon after 16 years in business in the historic Beauregard Town neighborhood.

Five generations of the Mansur family have operated out of the building on Europe Street, which was C.C. Fish Market from 1932 until 1998, says owner Janet Mansur Terrell.

“Just maybe, one day, the little stucco building will again be a neighborhood bistro run by yet another generation of Mansur family,” she says. “But as far as now goes, the oven is off, the walls are bare and the music is silenced.”

Terrell cites family health issues as the reason for closing the bistro known for its wide selection of bread-bowl soups, quiches and seafood. Terrell says the building won’t be idle for long though as she plans to rent the 2,400-square-foot facility for private events.

“We’re not closing because we’re not doing well. We’ve done very, very well over the years,” Terrell says. “I just want people to know that we’re not abandoning the space. It’s still a vibrant space.”