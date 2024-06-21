Beat the heat with these Baton Rouge frozen treats

As much of the South continues to grapple with sweltering temperatures, 225‘s June 2024 cover package highlights Baton Rouge’s frozen dessert options.

Rêve Coffee Lab BTR offers NOLA floats, a caffeinated riff on a root beer float that is made with Rêve’s signature NOLA Iced Coffee poured over its house-made gelato and sweet cream. The treat is finished with a drizzle of half-and-half.

Creamistry on Bluebonnet Boulevard offers a build-your-own ice cream sandwich with ice cream or sorbet flavors such as Cap’n Crunch, caramel, frosted animal cookies, key lime and taro sandwiched between brownies or cereal patties.

