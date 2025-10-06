BCP completes sale of its stake in Brown & Root

Roughly two months after the deal was first announced, BCP has finished selling its stake in Brown & Root.

The closing was announced this morning. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lokey served as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal adviser to BCP for the deal.

BCP partnered with KBR in 2015 to establish Brown & Root Industrial Services, and through the partnership the firm expanded its footprint to more than 22 locations across North America and grew to employ more than 10,000 people.

In August, it was announced that New York-based One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, would make an investment in Brown & Root.