Bayou Bridge Pipeline company asks judge to suspend order halting pipeline project

A company building a crude oil pipeline through south Louisiana has asked a federal judge to suspend her order temporarily halting construction.

Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC is asking U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick for a ruling on that request by Tuesday so that it can pursue an appeal “if necessary.”

The company says halting its construction in the Atchafalaya Basin river swamp will cost it nearly $1 million per day, or more than $1.6 million daily if the order applies to the entire length of the pipeline in Louisiana.

Dick temporarily blocked construction Friday, pending a trial on a lawsuit by environmental groups. The groups sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in January, saying the Corps violated environmental laws by granting a permit for the pipeline.