Baymont Inn & Suites near Sherwood Forest and I-12 sold for $3.7M

The Baymont Inn & Suites located at 11255 Boardwalk Drive, near the intersection of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Interstate 12, has been sold for $3,693,000.

Divi Hospitality of Boardwalk LLC, whose registered officer is Pinu Patel, sold the hotel to MAA Krupa LLC, whose registered officer is Sureshchandra Patel, according to land records. It’s not clear if the buyer and seller are related, and neither could be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

According to a permit issued last December, the two-story hotel is 23,000 square feet and has 52 guest rooms, a manager’s residence and a laundry room. The motel is the only Baymont Inn & Suites in the city, though there are 11 other Wyndham-branded hotels and motels in Baton Rouge.