Battery boom: Louisiana is becoming a hub for critical materials production

Louisiana is rapidly positioning itself as a U.S. hub for critical minerals and battery components, with one plant already online and seven more under construction, The Center Square writes.

The push comes amid the Trump administration’s effort to reduce reliance on Chinese imports.

At England Airpark in Alexandria, Ucore North America is building a $267 million rare earth processing facility slated to open in 2026, while Syrah Technologies has begun producing graphite in Vidalia and will supply Tesla next year. Together, the plants are expected to create hundreds of jobs.

Meanwhile, chemical giants—including Japan’s UBE Corp., the U.K.’s Koura Global, and Honeywell—are investing nearly $1 billion in south Louisiana to produce electrolyte salts and other battery components. With demand for electric vehicles, energy storage and defense technologies soaring, Louisiana is emerging as a critical player in America’s clean energy supply chain.

