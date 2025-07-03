Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate rose in May. See by how much

The Baton Rouge metro unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in May, up from 3.7% in April and 3.6% a year ago, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s latest report.

The increase mirrors a statewide trend, as Louisiana’s unemployment rate jumped to 4.6%—a 0.7 percentage-point rise over the previous month.

The metro also lost 400 jobs in May compared to the previous month, bringing nonfarm employment to 435,700. Despite the month-to-month decline, the region still posted a net gain of 1,000 jobs over the past year. Baton Rouge and Shreveport are the only two metros that showed month-to-month declines.

Statewide, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment for May rose to 2,009,200, an increase of 4,300 jobs from the revised April 2025 estimate. Year over year, not seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment across the state increased by 19,600 jobs.

See the full release.