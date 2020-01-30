Baton Rouge shopping goes online with Local Pop-Up

Having a large number of local craftsmen and retailers in Baton Rouge makes it easy for people to shop locally. Between all the clothing, gift and home stores open in the area, Baton Rouge residents rarely have to search elsewhere.

However, few of these local sellers were available online, so Meredith Waguespack, owner of lifestyle brand Sweet Baton Rouge and founder of Don’t Stop Just Geaux, has launched an online marketplace, Local Pop-Up, where a variety of Louisiana business owners can sell their products in one place.

InRegister recently sat down with Waguespack to talk about the new platform:

What exactly is Local Pop-Up?

“The mission behind Local Pop-Up is to connect local Louisiana creators, makers and artists with consumers in Louisiana. Over the past three years, Local Pop-Up has developed to a bustling family of over 50 makers and has hosted two Local Pop-Up marketplaces, showcasing our makers in our Holiday Pop-Up storefronts.

Fast-forward to 2020, and we now offer a year-round, online marketplace to make our vendors’ products accessible to their larger community of supporters.”

What made you and the others you work with want to create the site?

“After hosting both the 2018 and 2019 Local Pop-Up brick-and-mortar holiday shops, we knew the next step was an online marketplace for the Local Pop-Up family. So in January of 2020, localpopup.shop was born! The site will be constantly updated and curated with seasonal products and local favorites from our makers.”

Read the full Q&A about the new online platform from inRegister’s weekly e-newsletter inRegister @Home.