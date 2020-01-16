Baton Rouge riverboat casinos post 5% drop in December

After breaking its two-year losing streak in November, the three Baton Rouge riverboat casinos posted a 5% drop in year-over-year revenues last month.

Collectively, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge raked in nearly $19.4 million in December, according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. It was some $367,000, or 2%, less than what the casinos collected in November.

Although the Belle of Baton Rouge posted month-to-month gains of 2.4%, it once again topped the other gaming facilities in year-over-year revenue loss. The casino collected only $2 million last month, an 18.3% drop from December of 2018.

Hollywood Casino collected $4.1 million, posting a nearly 10% decrease year-over-year, while L’Auberge collected $12.42 million, a 0.5% decrease from the same month last year.

Across the state, the 15 riverboat casinos collected $154.9 million, 3.3% more than in November but 5.1% less than in December of 2018.