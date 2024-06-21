Baton Rouge riverboat casino revenue rebounds in May

Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos collectively saw revenue pick back up last month after dipping in April.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, The Queen (formerly Hollywood Casino) and the Belle of Baton Rouge together brought in $23.6 million in May, up 2% from what they brought in the month prior and 7.6% more than last year, according to the latest figures released from the Louisiana State Police.

The Queen, which rebranded last fall after a renovation, brought in nearly $8.4 million in May, 6.3% more than the previous month but a notable 76.6% increase from May 2023.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge brought in nearly $14.6 million in May, just 0.1% more than in April and 9% less from May 2023.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is slated to be renovated this year, once again saw the steepest declines. The casino brought in $607,555, a nearly 4% drop from April and a 46% decline from May 2023.

Overall, the state’s 15 riverboat casinos collected $154.7 million in May, a nearly 11.8% increase from the previous month and 7.6% more than last year.