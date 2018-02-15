Baton Rouge project highlighted in list of 8 US cities getting ‘big, exciting urban overhauls’ this year

Thrillist has named the Electric Depot project in Baton Rouge among eight ‘big, exciting urban overhauls’ happening in US cities this year. The website is spotlighting the mixed-use development as part of a new feature on transformative projects that are poised to make small and mid-sized cities “great destinations to visit and live.”

The Electric Depot is being developed by the Weinstein Nelson Development on the former Entergy site on Government Street, and ground broke on the project last fall. The project will have multifamily, retail and entertainment space.

“The apocalyptic-looking power plant that has marred the landscape here is in the midst of one of the biggest industrial-facility makeovers in America,” Thrillist writes. “The 6-acre, $20 million project will center on the plant, redone to include a bowling alley, brewery, live music venue, and plenty of drinking and dining.”

Thrillist also notes other details about the development such as its affordable rental units and a proposed train station for a New Orleans-Baton Rouge intercity rail.

“The facility will be a masterpiece of exposed steel, high windows, and restored brick, reminiscent of what Memphis did with an old Sears warehouse at Crosstown Concourse,” Thrillist says. “Electric Depot will be the social hub for the city’s fastest-growing neighborhood, and more importantly, give Baton Rouge something worth seeing that’s not in a yellow helmet.”

