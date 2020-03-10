Baton Rouge pedestrian and bicycle master plan to begin approval process

After nearly two years of work, Baton Rouge’s pedestrian and bicycle master plan is set to begin the approval process next week, the Downtown Development District announced at its commissioner’s meeting this morning.

The master plan—a collaborative effort between several local agencies, including the city-parish, BRAF, BREC, DOTD and the Capital Region Planning Commission—will go before the Complete Streets Advisory Committee next Thursday, says DDD development project director Whitney Cooper. The plan will function as a road map for developing a connected network of walking trails and bike paths throughout the parish.

It was previously reported that the DOTD would put up $250,000 in federal funds to finance the master plan, which will also include sidewalks and surface streets, while BREC, working with Toole Design Group, will contribute $50,000 to fund the greenway portion of the master plan.

The DDD has been sitting on the technical advisory committee for the project, Cooper says, to ensure that Downtown Greenway project plans are being implemented into the pedestrian and bicycle master plan. She says MovEBR projects are also being evaluated as to how they fit into the new master plan.

If approved by the Complete Streets Advisory Committee, the master plan is expected to go before the Planning Commission in April and to the Metro Council in May.