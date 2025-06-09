Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic acquires former Bluebonnet restaurant property

The Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic has purchased the former Roux 61 Seafood and Grill property to expand its operations.

The clinic purchased the property through BROC Real Estate Development LLC, represented by BROC CEO Trey Williamson, from Lees properties for $3 million, according to a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Roux 61 owners Brian and Jason Lees represented the seller.

The sale includes the restaurant property, which is situated on three separate parcels, and an undivided ⅜ interest in a roughly 2.5-acre tract that features a lake located behind the restaurant, according to the sales documents.

The newly acquired property will be redeveloped to add clinical space, according to a news release. The property is located next to BROC’s Bluebonnet space within the Surgical Specialty of Baton Rouge building.

“This acquisition is an important step in supporting BROC’s long-term mission of delivering exceptional orthopedic care,” Williamson said in a statement. “Expanding the Bluebonnet campus ensures that more patients will have convenient access to the high-quality care delivered by our experienced and skilled medical team.”

Roux 61 announced in late May that it was abruptly closing after nearly 10 years in Baton Rouge.

The Lees brothers started Roux 61 Seafood and Grill in Natchez, Mississippi, in 2011. They expanded to Baton Rouge in 2015.

Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Williamson as the registered agent and manager of BROC Real Estate Development LLC.

Brian and Jason Lees are the managers of Lees Properties, according to business filings. Scott McLemore is the registered agent.

Earlier this year, BROC absorbed four former Bone & Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge physicians as well as their imaging and physical therapy staff in a move that aligns with BROC’s broader growth strategy of bringing seasoned leaders and physicians into the fold while also strengthening its regional presence.

Construction and renovation plans for the new property are currently in development. Additional details will be disclosed later.