Baton Rouge native returns as featured speaker at Nexus Technology Cup

Baton Rouge native and tech entrepreneur Ryan Williams is returning to the Capital Region this week as a featured speaker and judge for the inaugural Nexus Technology Cup.

Williams, founder of the fintech platform Cadre and a nationally recognized entrepreneur known for using technology to democratize financial access, will also receive Nexus Louisiana’s Visionary of the Year award.

The three-day event, which takes place Tuesday through Thursday at The Water Campus, will highlight Louisiana’s growing national influence as a hub for innovation and advanced technology.

A total of $100,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the event.

“I’m honored to return to my hometown of Baton Rouge to help Nexus Louisiana celebrate the extraordinary talent and creativity of our local startups and emerging business leaders,” Williams, who now lives in New York City, said in a statement. “Baton Rouge is where the first seeds of entrepreneurship were planted for me, and coming home to share my journey is a full-circle moment.”

Williams gained national prominence in 2019 after being featured on the cover of Forbes for revolutionizing the real estate investing industry. He was named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of its 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs.

In Baton Rouge, Williams helped lead the development of the Inspiration Center in north Baton Rouge, working with local leaders to secure financing and ensure clear title ownership.

As founder and CEO of Cadre, Williams raised more than $200 million from major investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs and Mark Cuban. Under his leadership, Cadre managed over $5 billion in assets and returned more than $600 million to investors.

In 2023, Cadre completed a major merger with YieldStreet, creating a $10 billion global fintech firm. Williams remains involved with the company following the merger.

On Thursday, Williams will sit down for a fireside chat with Nexus Louisiana President and CEO Tony Zanders to share personal insights from his earliest inspirations in Louisiana to navigating challenges and opportunities within the tech industry and ultimately reflect on how Louisiana’s unique landscape fosters innovation and economic growth.