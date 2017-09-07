Baton Rouge mulling lawsuit against major drug companies over opioid epidemic

Baton Rouge could become the latest in a string of cities and counties throughout the country to sue national drug companies over their role in the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The Parish Attorney today added a measure to the Metro Council agenda that would allow the city-parish to contract with Baron & Budd, a national law firm currently representing several dozen jurisdictions throughout the country against pharmaceutical companies.

If the Metro Council passes the measure and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signs off on the deal, the firm is poised to file a lawsuit against the three largest drug distributors in the country: McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

“We know there’s a problem in Baton Rouge. We know there’s a problem in Louisiana,” says Baron & Budd attorney Burton LeBlanc. “The expenses related to fighting this public nuisance should be borne by the companies that caused the problem and not the taxpayer.”

Louisiana has been particularly hard hit by the opioid epidemic and is one of a handful of states that have more opioid prescriptions than residents.

The lawsuits filed by Baron & Budd allege the drug distributors have failed to report to the federal government “suspicious orders” of prescription opioids, LeBlanc says, generally based on the number of prescriptions being far higher than the number of people in a given city or state. That, LeBlanc argues, is a violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

McKesson and Cardinal Health did not respond to requests for comment this afternoon. An AmerisourceBergen spokeswoman says distributors don’t have the capability or qualifications to interfere with doctors’ prescriptions of opioids.

“We intend to vigorously defend ourselves in this litigation while continuing to work collaboratively to combat drug diversion,” AmerisourceBergen director of external communications Lauren Moyer says in a statement.

AmerisourceBergen, along with McKesson and Cardinal Health, paid millions of dollars earlier this year to settle lawsuits alleging the distributors failed to report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Several Metro Council members reached by Daily Report today had not yet reviewed the proposal from the Parish Attorney. Jim Llorens, Broome’s interim chief administrative officer, says the mayor learned of the effort today and has not made a decision on whether she supports it. If the Metro Council passes the measure, Broome must sign a contract if she decides to move forward with it.

Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson says the city-parish would contract with Baron & Budd, much like the dozens of other municipalities and counties who have filed such lawsuits, because the matter is specialized and the city-parish doesn’t have the expertise. Batson likened the move to the tobacco litigation or asbestos lawsuits in years past.

LeBlanc says the lawsuits ask for damages based on drug treatment, counseling, rehabilitation services, medical care, criminal justice and education, among other things.

—Sam Karlin