Baton Rouge metro jobless rate rises in December

While most metros across the nation saw their not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drop in December, the Baton Rouge area was one of roughly 100 nationwide to see a rise in its unemployment rate.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment in the Baton Rouge area rose to 4.5% in December, up from the 4.4% posted in November and the 3.9% posted December 2018. The figure remains higher than the national rate, which was 3.4% for December, down from 3.7% from the year before.

Overall, the Baton Rouge area’s labor force shrunk by some 3,000 workers from November to December, but it also grew by 6,000 compared to December 2018. More than 18,750 were unemployed in December, up from 16,164 the previous year.

Still, the Baton Rouge area’s rate is among the lowest in the state, behind only Lake Charles’ 4.3% rate. Monroe led the state in unemployment in December, posting a 5.7% rate. Read the full report.