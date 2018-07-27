Baton Rouge metro area unemployment rate rises to 5.4% in June

Unemployment in the Baton Rouge metro area rose to 5.4% in June, up 1 percentage point from May and 0.2 points from the same last June.

Within the nine-parish metro area, Livingston and Ascension parish had the lowest rates, at 5% and 5.1%, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Iberville Parish, at 7.3%, had the highest rate, while East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes were each at 5.5%.

Though Louisiana’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1% last month, up from 5.8% in June last year, the state recorded its ninth straight year-over-year job increase in June, according to separate data recently released by the

Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Nonfarm, not seasonally adjusted figures for the month increased by 21,200 jobs from June 2017 to 1,995,100, and not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 23,900 jobs to 1,671,300 for that same time period.

The national unemployment rate was 4.2% in June.

See the full LWC report.