Baton Rouge mayor marks 100 days in office

On the 100th day of her administration, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she is happy with her accomplishments so far, noting meetings on education and transportation as well as new use-of-force policies for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

But the first 100 days of Broome’s tenure have been somewhat marred by lingering vacancies in key administrative positions, as well as extended delays in the transition reports she insists will serve as a blueprint for Baton Rouge.

The new mayor has yet to hire a new chief administrative officer—a key second-in-command post in city-parish government—and appears to be in a stalemate with BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie. And those critical recommendations from her transition team due by the end of January weren’t made public until March 15.

The mayor highlighted the initiatives she has accomplished without yet hiring a CAO or new police chief, and says the delay was worth the wait for those transition reports.

“No process is perfect, but I will tell you I am very glad about the team of people I have assembled,” Broome says. “Overall we had one of the shortest transition processes in the history of the mayor’s office. Noting the “time restraints we had,” she expresses optimism about her first 100 days in office.

Shortly after being elected, Broome told Daily Report she had three main goals for her first 100 days: Run a smooth transition process, meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to develop a flood recovery spending plan and hire a new police chief.

Dabadie remains in office at BRPD, and the two have yet to come to agreement on new leadership. Broome has been cryptic in her statements about the top law enforcement post, saying only that conversations have been productive. The police chief is appointed by the mayor, but is protected by civil service rules once in office.

“I am not frustrated, I remain optimistic and I am convinced a remedy is forthcoming,” Broome says.

As to her other two goals: Mission accomplished, Broome says. Report delays aside, the transition went off as planned; she characterizes her conversations with Edwards as productive as well, highlighting her presentation before a state flood recovery task force.

In assessing her own performance, Broome also notes an upcoming transportation summit, an education roundtable last month and efforts to elevate small, minority and disadvantaged businesses, among other things.

Still, some are troubled by the continued absence of a new CAO.

“I wish we had had a CAO by now,” says Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson, a Republican. “It’s kind of puzzling at this point. It’s her ship and she’s guiding it, so that’s her call. I thought we would have had a CAO. I know she went on a national search and I haven’t heard anything about it since.”

Broome told the Press Club of Baton Rouge in late February that she was two weeks away from hiring a CAO to replace William Daniel, who served in that capacity during Kip Holden’s administration and remains on an interim basis. But there has been no word on a hire since.

“I’m a little disappointed that the CAO has not been named yet, but overall I think I really don’t have any complaints about the mayor,” Republican Councilman Buddy Amoroso says of the mayor’s first 100 days. “If I had to grade Mayor Broome, I would give her an A-.”

The mayor says she is “concluding” the process of rounding out her administration, but she declined to put a date on hiring a CAO after she “learned her lesson” imposing a deadline last time.

“It’s not a process that could delegate to anybody. It’s a process that I personally had to be involved in and lead,” she says. “It was not the only process taking place in my office. I have to run a city and parish so I could not put anything on hold.”

—Sam Karlin