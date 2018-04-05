House approves Baton Rouge lawmaker’s bill to expand conditions eligible for medical marijuana

More patients would have access to medical marijuana in Louisiana under a bill that won the approval of a House committee today, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

House Bill 579, by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, adds glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder to the 10 conditions currently qualifying for medical marijuana.

Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches—a military veteran and member of the House Health and Welfare Committee—made a passionate plea in favor of the bill for veterans suffering from PTSD, among them his son.

“I am a veteran, I have fought and I have seen suffering,” Cox said. “(War) is something you can’t fathom. Give our service members this opportunity. They fought for you.”

The committee voted 8-4 to send the bill favorably to the full House after an amendment was approved removing the option to inhale the drug as a vapor. Current law only allows medical marijuana to be taken as a pill or oil.

Another measure, House Bill 627 by Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, adds autism to the existing conditions and has already received a favorable committee vote. It’s scheduled to be heard by the full House this afternoon.

