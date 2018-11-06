Baton Rouge kickboxer opening second dojo, focusing on women’s self defense

Kickboxer and martial artist Russell Jones Jr. is opening Baton Rouge’s first women-only dojo to teach self-defense, kickboxing and karate.

Jones, a New Orleans native who’s operated several martial arts training facilities in Baton Rouge since the 1980s, says many women have been too intimidated to train alongside the men at his dojo. Saying it’s important to have a clear mind when learning and training, Jones is opening a dojo where women can feel comfortable.

Jones teaches Keichu-Do, also known as Cajun karate, which was created in Louisiana the 1960s as a self-defense system for women, according to Jones.

“This is going to be some very serious stuff,” Jones says. “I’m going to teach reality and things they can use to really defend themselves.”

With plans to open early next year, Jones is renovating property he owns down the street from his current dojo—located on Jefferson Highway near St. Luke Baptist Church—into an 850-square-foot dojo with padded floors and all-new equipment.