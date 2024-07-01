Baton Rouge industrial firm purchases property in Geismar

Baton Rouge-based John H. Carter Inc. purchased an industrial property adjacent to two other properties the company owns along La. 30 in Geismar, according to a deal filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

John H. Carter Inc., represented by Vice President Todd Zirkle, purchased the 1.67-acre property that currently houses Code Red Safety from Hwy 30 Geismar LLC, represented by Robert Tepperman, for $1.65 million.

Tepperman owns Code Red Safety, which was founded in the Midwest in 1995 and provides services and solutions to keep job sites safe.

John H. Carter Inc. purchased a multitenant industrial warehouse/office property in Gonzales earlier this month for $750,000.