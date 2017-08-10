Baton Rouge doctor’s software in national spotlight

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that Dr. Steven Spedale is chief of neonatology at Women’s Hospital. Daily Report regrets this error.

A Baton Rouge doctor’s electronic medical record software for neonatal and pediatric care is being called one of the Top 10 Electronic Medical Records/Electronic Healthcare Records Solution Providers of 2017 by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine.

Dr. Steven Spedale is featured on a recent cover of the magazine, which calls his PediNotes software an “intuitive platform” that “captures patient information from all NICU caregivers and integrates it into the EMR electronically” to reduce the workload of doctors and allow them to focus on patient care.

Spedale, who serves as chief of neonatology at Woman’s Hospital, tells the magazine he created the software after years of waiting for someone else to.

“I did not see any movement from the EMR companies to resolve this. As a clinician, I was growing impatient, waiting for someone else to create the technology that augments the healthcare I provide,” he is quoted as saying. “So I decided to create one that will benefit both doctors and hospitals.”

Spedale is founder and president of Tecurologic, which is the parent company of PediNotes.

Healthcare Tech Outlook is magazine based in Fremont, California, that regularly features decision makers and experts in the healthcare technology industry.

Read the full cover story on Spedale and PediNotes.