Baton Rouge companies earn best employers recognition from ‘Forbes’

Five Louisiana companies have earned spots on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, a ranking based largely on anonymous employee surveys compiled in partnership with research firm Statista.

On the midsize list, North Oaks Health System of Hammond ranked No. 84; Woman’s of Baton Rouge, No. 139; ENFRA of Metairie, No. 299; Lamar Advertising Company of Baton Rouge, No. 355; and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana (Louisiana Blue), No. 398.

Louisiana companies also appeared on the large employers list. Amedisys of Baton Rouge ranked No. 63; Turner Industries of Baton Rouge, No. 229; and Entergy of New Orleans, No. 489.

The 11th annual list evaluated more than 217,000 U.S. employees at organizations with at least 1,000 workers, asking respondents whether they would recommend their employer and to rate pay, workplace environment, benefits and advancement opportunities. Recent feedback carried greater weight in determining final scores, and companies pay no fee to participate or be selected.

See the full list from Forbes.