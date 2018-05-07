Baton Rouge business partners open local Weichert Realtors-Turnkey office on Highland Road

Business partners Patty McCann and Stephanie Clarke have opened an independently owned and operated office of Weichert Realtors-Turnkey on Highland Road, near Kenilworth Parkway.

McCann and Clarke began speaking with representatives at Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. about establishing a local franchise towards the end of last year. Founded in New Jersey in 1969, Weichert has nearly 500 corporate and affiliate offices in 39 states.

“The representatives from Weichert seemed very client- and agent-focused from the moment I first met with them to explore a franchise opportunity,” says McCann, a broker who will run the local office.

As part of the Weichert franchise network, McCann and Clarke’s team can take advantage of company training programs, and it’s also eligible to receive sales leads from the Weichert call center to help grow its local market share.

“Joining the Weichert brand gives us access to industry-leading resources to better serve our customers, as well as an opportunity for our agents to achieve new levels of real estate success,” says Clarke, a licensed real estate agent.