Baton Rouge-based onigiri pop-up concept sees success

After popping up for their first event in February, Oni Onigiri has expanded to pop-up in local breweries and music venues and has plans to grow outside of the Capital Region, 225 reports.

In February at the popular Asian Night Market, longtime friends and former Chow Yum line cooks Shawn Cao and Riley Dunaway introduced a new Japanese street food venture specializing in onigiri, handheld rice balls stuffed with different ingredients.

Since selling out at the downtown festival, the pair have brought their concept to local bars and breweries like Chelsea’s Live, the Radio Bar, Tin Roof Brewing Co. and Cypress Cove Brewing Co., where they say reception has been strong. They have expanded the menu to include a tofu miso soup and inari, tofu skin with seasoned rice topped with salmon, and snow crab salad.

The pair also plan to expand Oni Onigiri to pop up in Lafayette and Hammond in the future.

Read the full story.