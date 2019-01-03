Baton Rouge baby boomers demanding better quality of senior living

When Tom Farrell walks through St. James Place, he sees many of his 240 independent living and 60 assisted living residents—and even some of his 64 nursing home residents—taking on-site Zumba classes, working out with cardio equipment and practicing tai chi.

As Business Report details in a new feature, the scenes have played out at the continuing care retirement community, where Farrell has served as president and CEO since its fitness center opened in 2001. The physical activities are examples of the wellness culture that has become increasingly important in senior living facilities throughout the country.

“We incorporate wellness into everything we do,” Farrell says. “We’re attending to the demands of our residents and our competition, and wellness is a key factor for baby boomers.”

Residents are becoming active participants in their wellness as opposed to patients, according to research from Love & Company, a Texas-based senior living marketing research company. Rather than being taken care of, boomers want to care for themselves—spiritually, physically, intellectually, emotionally and financially. Read the full feature.