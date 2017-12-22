Baton Rouge adds 6500 jobs through November; Louisiana unemployment drops to 4.7%

Baton Rouge led in job growth among Louisiana’s eight metro areas in November, gaining 6,500 nonfarm jobs year-over-year, according to seasonally-adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Last month’s gain is the eleventh straight over-the-year increase in jobs for Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says. Additionally, the metropolitan statistical area saw 600 more jobs from October of this year to November.

Other MSAs with over-the-year job gain are Lake Charles, Lafayette and Monroe.

New Orleans led the state in job losses, down 4,600 jobs since November 2016 and 2,500 jobs between October and November. Shreveport and Alexandria are also down.

Houma remained unchanged from October but was down from November 2016.

Despite the mixed bag, state officials are encouraged by the numbers.

The state gained 8,900 jobs nonfarm jobs, marking the seventh consecutive month that Louisiana’s total nonfarm jobs have posted over-the-year gains.

Industries that showed the largest gains include professional and business services, construction, education & health services, and mining and logging.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission also notes that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7% from 4.8%—the lowest the unemployment rate has been all year.

May 2008 was the last time it was below 4.7%, the agency says.

Governor John Bel Edwards’ office quickly seized on the report, lauding the news of the state’s decreasing unemployment.

“By continuing to invest in our people with more workforce training and attracting companies to our state that will provide even more permanent employment, we are building a stronger foundation of potential employees and opportunities to work,” Edwards says in a statement.

Read the full report.