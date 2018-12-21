Baton Rouge adds 6,300 jobs in November

Approximately 6,300 more people in the Baton Rouge metro area were taking home a paycheck in November than they were during the month last year, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Statewide, 23,100 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were added year-over-year through November, bringing total employment to 1,991,100 and marking the 14th straight month of job growth.



Nine of 11 sectors showed job growth in Louisiana over the year. The largest increases were in education and health services, up 6,900; followed by manufacturing, up 5,300; and trade, transportation and utilities, up 3,800. Construction added 2,200; leisure and hospitality added 3,600; and other services added 3,400. Professional and business services lost 4,500 jobs and government lost 2,500.



Baton Rouge was among eight of nine metro areas in the state to post year-over-year job growth in November. It’s jobs tally last month was 700 higher than it was in October.

Here’s how the other metro areas fared in November:



• Alexandria: Up 100 jobs on the year, but down 100 from October

• Hammond: Up 800 jobs on the year, and 100 from October

• Houma: Down 500 jobs on the year, and 200 from October

• Lafayette: Up 1,400 jobs on the year, and 100 from October

• Lake Charles: Up 3,700 jobs on the year, and 100 from October

• Monroe: Up 800 jobs on the year, and 100 from October

• New Orleans: Up 12,500 jobs on the year, but down 1,600 from October

• Shreveport: Up 700 jobs on the year, and 200 from October.

Read the full report.