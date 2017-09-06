Baton Rouge ad agency rebrands

FUSE, a Baton Rouge advertising agency, has rebranded and changed its name to SASSO.

The name change reflects the company’s recent growth as well as its desire to create a strong foundation for its brand clients, a news release says.

“As our agency has grown, the need to further differentiate our brand became obvious,” says founder and CEO Stan Levy. “Our intent was to become more aligned with who we are as an agency now and where our strategic growth plan will take us in the future.”

SASSO has picked up regional and national clients. The company is on the Coca-Cola national roster of agencies, and is the agency of record helping Walk-On’s lead its national expansion and for Perkins Rowe.

SASSO, which is Latin for “rock” or “foundation,” is Levy’s middle name, which has been passed down from generation to generation. The name was one of four considered by the company SASSO team.

“Building a brand for clients that reflects their true personality and culture, and stands out in the marketplace is an exciting and welcome challenge,” Levy says. “Doing it for yourself is more difficult. SASSO symbolizes what we have accomplished thus far and the foundation we’ve given ourselves to build upon long into the future.”