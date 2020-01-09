Batch 13 moving to downtown Baton Rouge

Batch 13 Biscuit & Bowls, a fast-casual concept launched by Al Copeland Investments in 2017, will be moving from Essen Lane into the space previously occupied by Another Broken Egg in the IBM building in downtown Baton Rouge.

The restaurant is set to open in February, though the official opening date of the new location and the closing of the one on Essen Lane have not been set, a spokeswoman tells Daily Report.

Copeland’s of New Orleans moved from Essen Lane to Bluebonnet Boulevard in March so that the adjoining Batch 13 could expand into the space. At the time, Allison Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments, said the company was considering moving the Batch 13 restaurant to a different spot in the city because of years of troubles with traffic and street construction at the Essen Lane location.

The company plans to sell the Essen Lane property, says Donnelly.

The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch, and with the move, will launch takeout and catering programs. There will also be downtown bike delivery and ordering available through a new Batch 13 app.

“The new location in the bustling Central Business District, just one block from the river and two blocks from the State Capitol, offers double the square footage and greater visibility for our concept,” says Al Copeland Jr. in a prepared statement.

The company launched the casual concept in Baton Rouge in 2017, using the Capital Region as a test market. It has since expanded to Lafayette.

The building at 225 Lafayette St. is owned by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.