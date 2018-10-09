Barry Bellue pleads no contest, must pay restitution to former Thinkstream employees

Thinkstream founder Barry Bellue pleaded no contest today to the misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a movable and was ordered to pay restitution for the money he allegedly diverted from his former employees’ 401(k) contributions.

Bellue’s attorney John DiGiulio entered the plea on behalf of his client—who was not present in 19th Judicial District Court this morning—under Louisiana Article 894, which allows first-time misdemeanor offenses to be wiped out if certain terms are met.

The court deferred Bellue’s sentence—up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $500, or both—on the condition he pay the restitution, and it granted the 894, setting aside the conviction and prosecution.

Bellue was ordered to pay a total of $61,573.89 to compensate 19 former employees, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case. DiGiulio told District Judge Mike Erwin the restitution money has been turned over to the AG’s office.

“Today, the state was successful in achieving a conviction against Barry Bellue where he was ordered to pay back full restitution for the money he stole from 19 of his employees’ 401(k)s during his time as CEO of Thinkstream,” says AG spokeswoman Ruth Wisher in an emailed statement to Daily Report. “All along, we have sought justice for the victims of Bellue’s scheme and today justice was served.”

The Baton Rouge businessman, whose company was forced into bankruptcy in 2015, was arrested in March on two counts of theft by fraud of more than $174,000 and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Bellue’s arrest stemmed from an investigation by the AG’s office and the U.S. Department of Labor into the alleged diversion of Thinkstream employees’ 401(k) contributions, a portion of which were allegedly used for Bellue’s personal benefit.

Six months after the arrest, Daily Report broke news that Bellue would be arraigned on a significantly lesser charge: One count of unauthorized use of a movable, having a value of $500 or less.

The AG’s office has continually declined to comment on why his charges were revised. Meanwhile, Bellue’s attorneys DiGiulio and James Manasseh cast the arrest allegations as an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

After today’s arraignment—which had been rescheduled multiple times—DiGiulio provided a copy of the letter he sent to the AG’s office Monday, which accompanied checks to repay former employees for Bellue’s “mistaken failure” to contribute to their 401(k) plans.

“As you know we have always been adamant that there was no fraud by Mr. Bellue,” the letter reads. “We hope this satisfies the former employees.”