Barnes & Noble announces opening date for Denham Springs store

National book retailer Barnes & Noble is opening its Denham Springs store on Wednesday, July 17, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The store is in the Juban Crossing shopping center, in the space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond.

Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt notes in a press release that it has been nearly two decades since the company has opened a Barnes & Noble in the Capital Region. The Juban Crossing store is one of three new Barnes & Noble locations opening in the U.S. on the same day.

The expansion comes during a period of growth for the company, which is widely credited to a revitalized strategy rolled out two years ago. As part of that strategy, the national retailer told its stores to abandon the uniformity of the national brand and curate collections that meet the communities’ needs, similar to an independent bookseller.

After 15 years of declining store numbers, last year the company opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the entire decade from 2009 to 2019. This year, the company plans to open more than 50 bookstores.