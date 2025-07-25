Banks are favoring big spenders as credit tightens 

Banks are getting choosier about who gets a credit card, The Wall Street Journal writes.

New data from major lenders shows credit-card approvals fell 5% in the second quarter, with banks tightening standards for riskier borrowers amid economic uncertainty. Yet the picture looks quite different for affluent customers.

Lenders like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and American Express are doubling down on premium cards, targeting high spenders who are helping fuel consumer activity.

At Capital One, CEO Richard Fairbank says the company’s fastest-growing segment is “heavier spenders,” and the bank recently opened a luxury airport lounge at JFK for its Venture X cardholders.

While American Express saw new accounts fall 6% from last year, it reported a higher average fee per card—$117—reflecting increased demand for high-end products.

Overall, the shift highlights a growing divide: Credit is still flowing, but increasingly only to those who already spend the most.

Read the full story.