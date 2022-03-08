Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Reality: Bank-owned 100% Leased Retail Strip Center

This 100% leased retail center is located on Airline Highway and sees 40,822 vehicles pass per day. The +/-1.23-acre property is situated at the signalized intersection of Airline Highway and Merrydale Avenue, and is directly adjacent to a Burger King. The building is approximately 18,770 square feet with a sizable parking lot and pylon signage. Current tenants include Cricket Wireless, a beauty supply store, and clothing store. The property is bank-owned and limited information is available. Call Will Chadwick for details at 225.368-.667.

