[Sponsored] Back to school: EBR opens the year with a solid plan and community support

Sponsored by: East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Parents, students, teachers and administrators are beginning this school year at various stages of precaution. While some school leaders opted for face-to-face learning, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System opted to place safety and high-quality instruction at the forefront of every decision. To avoid learning disruption and abrupt changes for families and educators, EBR has implemented an all-virtual plan until at least Labor Day.

Focused on providing the resources and services that students and parents need for remote learning, the school system is providing time to adapt and offer children consistency and structure, both at home and in the virtual classroom. When EBR school facilities first closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the school system began planning for a strong start for every student in the 2020-2021 school year. Through meetings with the COVID-19 Task Force and numerous public surveys, the school system collaborated with a diverse group of stakeholders—educators, families, community members, and health experts—to guide the development of the 2020-2021 Reopening Blueprint. EBR adapted its existing plan for the new school year to best meet new academic and operational demands to open and operate facilities while keeping staff, students and their families safe.

The Highlights:

Goal: To ensure high-quality learning and professional development will support both the academic and the social-emotional needs of the school community.

Meals: Since Louisiana’s school facilities first closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System has prioritized safety and focused on providing nutritious meals to children in the community. Every EBR school is distributing meals on-site to EBRPSS students daily, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for families to pick up meals from their nearest EBR school.

Technology: EBR schools are offering high- and low-tech opportunities for continuous learning for all students and are expanding access to technology, including devices and internet hot spots(at no cost), to support virtual learning for all students. for additional tech support please contact your child’s school or visit ebr.technology.

Communication: The district is committed to frequent and clear communication in regards to updates to the hybrid transition will be announced in accordance with the latest local health guidelines. Additional updates will be communicated weekly or as needed.

Flexibility: All EBR schools will offer virtual learning throughout the 2020-2021 school year for any child in need of or preferring remote instruction. Grades and attendance will be accounted for daily under all learning models.

Understanding the distinct challenges that parents of younger children face logistically, the district stands committed to gradually returning to face-to-face learning for students, prioritizing those in the early grades first as the city and state continue to monitor the public health crisis and navigate the phased reopening. In the meantime, some local organizations are working to partner with the district to help families obtain the resources, meals and care they need to get through this complicated time. The school system remains dedicated to minimizing learning gaps, excelling against all odds, and making the 2020-2021 school year the best it can be.

Click here to view the entire 2020-2021 Reopening Blueprint.