Average 30-year mortgage rate drops for a second week in a row

The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell modestly for the second straight week, but home borrowing costs remain elevated.

The long-term rate inched back to 6.84% from 6.85% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.95%.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions to bond market investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation. The key barometer is the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.38% at midday Thursday, down from 4.58% just a few weeks ago.

Bond yields have retreated in recent weeks but broadly have been trending higher since hitting 2025 lows in early April, reflecting investors’ uncertainty over the Trump administration’s ever-changing tariffs policy and worry over exploding federal government debt.

