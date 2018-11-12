Autumn might be the best time to start a new business

If you’re planning to start a business shortly, you should consider moving the start date to September, because, on average, people get far more work accomplished during autumn than any other season, Inc.com reports.



The task-management software company Redbooth compiled data from 1.8 million projects and 28 million tasks over a four-year period. Some of the these findings include:

Monday is the most productive day of the workweek.

Friday is the least productive day of the workweek (but not by much).

Work activity peaks at 11 a.m. and starts declining after lunch, and even though most people are still at work, productivity nose-dives after 4 p.m.

While it’s interesting to see statistical proof, most people intuitively know all of that. What’s surprising, though, is that there’s a huge variation in productivity according to season. According to the data, the average worker is

20% more productive in autumn than in winter.

11% more productive in autumn than in spring.

7% more productive in autumn than summer.

