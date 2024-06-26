Auto parts dealer buys former veterinary clinic site in Prairieville

O’Reilly Auto Parts recently purchased the former Griffith’s Veterinary Clinic property on Autumn View Drive in Prairieville, which will become its eighth location in Ascension Parish.

Mark Hebert and Judah Vedros with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate Inc., which represented the seller, say O’Reilly purchased the property for $800,000.

Vedros says O’Reilly went under contract for the property in February 2023 and the process took over a year because of permitting issues.

“We gave them four 30-day extensions; they extended every one and still needed another 60 days,” Vedros says. “To our knowledge, they were using an out-of-state civil guy, and I think they missed that Ascension Parish requires a stormwater package. Drainage is a big thing for everyone, but it’s really a thing in Ascension Parish. We agreed to the extension once they gave us the details and let us know what would happen.”

O’Reilly will tear down the veterinary clinic building to build a new structure.

Gilbert Griffith, who owned the veterinary clinic, retired and closed the business over a year ago.

The location will be O’Reilly’s second in Prairieville. The company has 12 locations in Baton Rouge.