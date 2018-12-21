Auto of the Week, Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: 2018 C 300

The 2018 C 300’s standard power sunroof is just the beginning of its luxury features. The cockpit of this fully interconnected car features a large, free-standing media display. The C 300 is also equipped with the latest driver assistance systems, including Attention Assist standard. With an EPA 33 MPG HWY rating and starting at just $40,250, you can put a bow on this one. Click here for details.
