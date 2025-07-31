Auditor flags nearly $1B in questionable costs across state and local agencies

Widespread financial mismanagement, waste and oversight failures across Louisiana state and local agencies led to nearly $1 billion in questionable costs last year, The Center Square reports.

A sweeping new report from Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack shows the Louisiana Department of Health accounted for the bulk of the flagged spending, with more than $730 million in errors—including undocumented Medicaid expenditures and payments for out-of-state recipients.

Other findings included $79.8 million in under-collected permit revenue by the transportation department, $1.1 million lost in a phishing scheme at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and millions in payroll errors and compliance lapses at LSU Eunice and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Many of the problems were repeat violations, some stretching back six years, signaling persistent gaps in internal controls.

The findings, required under Act 461 for fiscal issues exceeding $150,000, will now head to lawmakers for possible corrective action as the state prepares for upcoming budget hearings.

