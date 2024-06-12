Attorney General Liz Murrill joins petition over federal mining rule 

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has joined a petition with 13 other states pushing back against a federal mining rule they say violates states’ rights, The Center Square reports.

Fourteen attorneys general filed a petition for judicial review last week with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asking it to vacate a rule issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement related to state regulatory oversight of coal mining.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, two OSMRE directors, and both federal agencies were named as respondents.

The petition argues that the rule, which went into effect May 9, exceeds Haaland’s statutory authority, is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion and inconsistent with law. The AGs asked the court to declare the rule unlawful, vacate it and grant temporary relief pending the outcome of litigation.

The OSMRE final rule amends the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, which gives states exclusive jurisdiction over regulating surface coal mining and reclamation operations with few exceptions.

