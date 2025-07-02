Attendance is down at US theme parks this summer. Here’s why

Amusement parks are experiencing their slowest start to the summer season since the pandemic, as extreme weather—ranging from heavy rain to scorching heat—keeps visitors away, Bloomberg reports.

Foot traffic at major parks has dropped significantly over the past month, with attendance down nearly 10% at some locations and as much as 17% at others, according to Placer.ai.

After a rainy start to the season in April, much of the country is now facing extreme heat as the July 4 holiday nears. Forecasters say the summer will likely swing between record-breaking temperatures and intense thunderstorms—both factors that can keep visitors away from amusement parks.

In the Southeast, parks face an added challenge: a potentially active hurricane season. Colorado State University projects at least 17 named Atlantic storms this year, well above the historical average.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.