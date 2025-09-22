ExxonMobil joins AtmosClear on Capital Region carbon project

AtmosClear BR has selected ExxonMobil to provide carbon transportation and storage services for its biomass energy with carbon capture project at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, the company announced Monday.

The facility will generate clean energy from biomass while capturing and storing up to 680,000 metric tons of biogenic CO₂ annually, with potential for additional volumes. ExxonMobil’s carbon capture and storage system—including Class VI wells, existing pipelines and advanced monitoring—will ensure permanent sequestration.

The project will deliver carbon dioxide removal credits for Microsoft and other customers, under what Fidelis CEO Dan Shapiro in a press release calls “one of the largest carbon dioxide removal purchase agreements in history.”

Shapiro cites ExxonMobil’s infrastructure, safety culture and operations as reasons for its selection. ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions President Barry Engle says the project adds to five Louisiana offtake contracts as the company scales the world’s largest CCS system.

