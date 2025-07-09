Ascension Parish has a new interim CAO

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on Tuesday announced that Ricky Compton will serve as the parish’s interim chief administrative officer effective immediately.

Compton most recently served as the director of Ascension’s infrastructure division. In that role, he oversaw a number of key departments within parish government, including planning and development, recreation and project management. He’s credited for advancing strategic master planning initiatives, expanding recreational offerings and streamlining building operations and permitting processes. He also serves as president-elect of the East Ascension Rotary Club and represents the parish on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

“As we move forward, I am confident in Ricky’s ability to lead our organization with vision, professionalism and a continued dedication to service,” a statement from Cointment reads. “He has demonstrated a deep understanding of how thoughtful planning and execution can shape a stronger, smarter future for our community.”

Compton is taking over for former CAO Ruth Phillips, who’s transitioning into the role of interim infrastructure division director. In that capacity, she will “continue her invaluable work on the parish’s critical infrastructure needs,” Cointment says.

According to the announcement, the leadership shake-up reflects the parish’s “commitment to building a resilient and adaptable government team capable of meeting the evolving needs of a growing community.” Between 2010 and 2022, Ascension’s population grew from 107,894 to 130,458, a 20.9% increase.