Ascension housing market shows strength as buying season drives growth

Ascension Parish’s housing market gained momentum as the 2026 summer buying season began, with home sales, listings and prices all rising, Ascension Business Report writes.

In June, buyers closed on 160 homes, up 15.1% year over year, while new listings increased 15.2% to 205, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Through the first half of 2026, Ascension recorded 743 home sales, a 6.3% increase from last year, with pending sales and new listings also climbing.

The median home price reached $334,939 in June, up 3.1%, while the six-month median sales price was $313,012. Ascension continued to have the highest home prices among Baton Rouge-area housing markets, ahead of East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Demand remains strongest for homes priced below $400,000, where inventory is limited. Despite rising inventory overall, Ascension’s market held steady with homes averaging 66 days on the market and sellers receiving 98.8% of their asking price.

The local gains mirrored broader national housing improvements, with U.S. existing-home sales and available inventory both increasing as prices reached record highs.

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