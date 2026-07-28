Ascension housing market continues its summer momentum

As summer’s homebuying season got underway, Ascension Parish’s housing market found another gear.

Buyers closed on 160 homes in June, while sellers brought 205 new listings to market—both increases of more than 15% from a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

The stronger June extended the market’s momentum through the first half of 2026. Ascension recorded 743 home sales through June, up 6.3% from the same period last year. Pending sales increased 6.7% to 817 transactions, while new listings rose 7.2% to 1,084. The median sales price climbed 2.6% to $313,012.

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Here’s a closer look at how the Ascension market performed in June:

New listings increased 15.2% to 205.

Pending sales increased 5% to 147.

Closed sales increased 15.1% to 160.

The median sales price increased 3.1% to $334,939.

The percentage of list price received increased 0.1% to 98.8%.

Days on market remained unchanged at 66.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 6.3% to 491.

The months’ supply of inventory increased 5.1% to 4.1 months.

Ascension continues to command the highest average sales price among the region’s three largest residential markets, which include East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. The median sales prices recorded in East Baton Rouge and Livingston were $287,500 and $250,000, respectively.

Homes priced below $400,000 remain in particularly high demand, with limited inventory and strong buyer activity, Trey Willard of The W Group told Ascension Business Report last month.

Ascension’s June gains came as the national housing market also showed signs of improvement. Existing-home sales across the U.S. rose 3.2% from the previous month and were also up 3.2% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors.

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There were 1.55 million homes available for sale heading into June, a 3.3% increase from the previous month and 0.6% higher than a year earlier. That represented a 4.5-month supply at the current sales pace.

The national median existing-home price reached $429,300, an all-time high for the month and 1.3% higher than a year ago.