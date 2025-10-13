As temperatures rise, so do workplace injuries, study finds

A new Harvard and George Washington University study finds that rising temperatures are driving a surge in workplace injuries—roughly 28,000 each year, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Analyzing 845,000 OSHA injury reports from 2023, researchers found injury risks climb sharply above 85 degrees and jump 22% at heat indexes over 110 in states lacking heat safety rules.

By contrast, states with occupational heat protections—California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington—saw smaller risk increases of about 9%.

Outdoor industries like construction and agriculture and indoor sectors such as manufacturing and warehousing face mounting hazards.

The findings arrive as OSHA considers its first nationwide heat standard, which would require employers to monitor and mitigate workplace heat exposure. Scientists warn that as climate change intensifies extreme heat, failure to adapt will not only endanger workers but also erode productivity and profitability across multiple sectors.

