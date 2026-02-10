As domestic growth slows, US shale producers are looking abroad

U.S. shale producers are increasingly looking beyond domestic oil fields as growth in America’s most prolific basins slows, The Wall Street Journal writes.

After years of focusing on the Permian Basin, companies are reviving international shale ambitions, targeting countries such as Argentina, Turkey, the UAE and Bahrain.

Declining productivity and shrinking inventories of high-return drilling sites are pushing producers to seek new sources of supply just as global oil demand is expected to keep rising for decades. Argentina’s Vaca Muerta stands out as the most promising near-term opportunity, with production growth projected to outpace U.S. shale additions over the next several years.

Larger producers with international experience are best positioned to capitalize, and markets are already rewarding companies with broader global exposure.

The shift marks a more selective, data-driven phase of overseas shale exploration—one that could reshape capital strategies, competition and long-term supply dynamics in the global energy market.

