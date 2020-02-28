As coronavirus fears drive down stocks, Baton Rouge companies feel impact

Though there haven’t been any reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Louisiana, the four publicly traded companies headquartered in Baton Rouge each saw their share prices fall this week during what’s being reported as the largest weekly loss since 2008.

H&E Equipment Services has experienced the largest percentage drop out of the Baton Rouge companies, with its share price falling nearly 14% since last Friday. While the company started the year with share prices in the $30 range, the stock began to drop as the coronavirus spread in January. As of this afternoon, the company’s shares are trading at $23.05.

Lamar Advertising Company’s share price has dropped more than 11% since last Friday. While the company’s stock price had increased by nearly $10 from the start of the year, to an all-time high of $96.19 last Thursday, the firm has since seen the price drop. As of this afternoon’s deadline, the company’s stock was priced at $83.26 per share.

Home health provider Amedisys’s share price has fallen roughly $25, or nearly 10%, since last week. The company started the year at $166.12 per share and saw it grow to more than $200 earlier this month. The price dropped to $191.68 on Monday, when the stock markets began tumbling amid investor fears. As of this afternoon’s deadline, shares were selling at $170.50.

Investar Holding Corp. has seemingly fared the best out of the local publicly traded companies, with its share price taking a roughly 4% hit this week, dropping from $22.48 last Friday to $21.50 this afternoon.

National firms with a heavy Baton Rouge presence have fared even worse. IBM has seen its share price drop some 15% since last Friday, from $149.84 to $127.36. Royal Dutch Shell’s share price has also dropped more than 10% this week, falling to $43.77 this afternoon after starting the year at nearly $60. Shell’s share price has not been this low since 2016.

ExxonMobil share price dropped by nearly 14% this week, falling steadily throughout the week, from $59.13 last Friday to $50.70 this afternoon.